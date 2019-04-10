|
Marion Ann Enders
Marion Ann Enders, 84, of Denton, Texas passed away April 07, 2019. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama on June 03, 1934 to William Marion Westmoreland and Ann Elizabeth Louise (Chambers) Westmoreland.
She married William H. Enders in Batesville, Mississippi on October 30, 1956 and later, they had two children, Cindy and Wes. Ann graduated with her bachelor's degree from University of Mississippi. She was a stewardess for American Airlines and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Bill Enders, daughter, Cindy Walding, son, Wes Enders, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held in DeBerry Funeral Chapel at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019 with Rev. Bruce Troy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Ann to the , (or 3001 Knox Street Suite 200, Dallas, Texas 75205) or to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org (or 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019