Marion Blanton
1938 - 2020
Marion Blanton

Marion Blanton of Slidell, Texas passed peacefully at his daughter's home on September 1, 2020.

He was born March 1st, 1938 to Marvin L. and Annie Mae Kizer Blanton at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dallas and was raised in South Dallas on Bannock Ave. He attended Forest High School and later Mesquite High School after the family moved to Balch Springs. Marion proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp followed by a long career as a Commercial Electrician where he retired from Fisk Electric in 2000. He was a member of IBEW Local 20 in Dallas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Marvin, his younger brother, Michael and his grand-daughter, Brandi. He is survived by his brother, Marvin Blanton, Jr and wife Carolyn, his sister, Mildred Hopkins and husband, Donald, his daughter, Kina Blanton and husband, Tony Hewitt. His stepson Chris Abner and wife, Darla. Grandchildren Karly & Cody, Step-Grandchildren Jessica, Holly and Ethan, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marion enjoyed building and repairing radios and was a member of the Denton County Amateur Radio Association and was an avid supporter of the Greenwood/Slidell Volunteer Fire Department. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his bounty of home grown produce with everyone he knew.

Marion had a strong faith and a wonderful circle of friends who looked after him as he lived independently into his eighties.

Before passing, he expressed that he knew his Lord and Savior and understood that he was forgiven for his sins, but that he also wished to be forgiven by those he knew here on Earth and expressed that he was truly regretful if he ever caused anyone discomfort or pain. He was a good man, my Daddy. And I am honored to have been his daughter.

Funeral services to honor Marion's life are to be at 11:00 am on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Slidell. Pastor Todd Stevens will officiate assisted by Marion's brother Marvin L. Blanton, Jr.. Interment will be in the Bolivar Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. You feel free to offer your consolences or share a memory of Marion at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: Greenwood-Slidell Volunteer Fire Department, https://greenwood-slidell-vol-fire-dept.square.site/; and Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, Ecaware.org/give/donate/.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
In loving memory of my wonderful Daddy. You were loved by so many and the sun will not shine as brightly without you. Rest well beside Jesus. Until we meet again...

Love,
Chigger
Kina Blanton
Daughter
September 9, 2020
Marion was a kindred spirit, jokingly known as Santa Grumps by many hams. I am forever grateful to have known him and to have been elmered by him. I will miss his laugh and his dry humor. His support of he DCARA wil not be forgotten. I will miss you Gunny, Semper Fi and warmest 73. Rest in eternal peace friend.
Jay Urish
Friend
September 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cathy Davis
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Mr Blanton was such a sweet SWEET man and I was incredibly blessed to know him.
Cassidy Davis
September 9, 2020
And now, life will be a little more lonely without you.


Marvin Blanton
Brother
