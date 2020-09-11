Marion Blanton
Marion Blanton of Slidell, Texas passed peacefully at his daughter's home on September 1, 2020.
He was born March 1st, 1938 to Marvin L. and Annie Mae Kizer Blanton at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dallas and was raised in South Dallas on Bannock Ave. He attended Forest High School and later Mesquite High School after the family moved to Balch Springs. Marion proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp followed by a long career as a Commercial Electrician where he retired from Fisk Electric in 2000. He was a member of IBEW Local 20 in Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Marvin, his younger brother, Michael and his grand-daughter, Brandi. He is survived by his brother, Marvin Blanton, Jr and wife Carolyn, his sister, Mildred Hopkins and husband, Donald, his daughter, Kina Blanton and husband, Tony Hewitt. His stepson Chris Abner and wife, Darla. Grandchildren Karly & Cody, Step-Grandchildren Jessica, Holly and Ethan, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marion enjoyed building and repairing radios and was a member of the Denton County Amateur Radio Association and was an avid supporter of the Greenwood/Slidell Volunteer Fire Department. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his bounty of home grown produce with everyone he knew.
Marion had a strong faith and a wonderful circle of friends who looked after him as he lived independently into his eighties.
Before passing, he expressed that he knew his Lord and Savior and understood that he was forgiven for his sins, but that he also wished to be forgiven by those he knew here on Earth and expressed that he was truly regretful if he ever caused anyone discomfort or pain. He was a good man, my Daddy. And I am honored to have been his daughter.
Funeral services to honor Marion's life are to be at 11:00 am on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Slidell. Pastor Todd Stevens will officiate assisted by Marion's brother Marvin L. Blanton, Jr.. Interment will be in the Bolivar Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. You feel free to offer your consolences or share a memory of Marion at www.cokerfuneralhome.com
.
Memorial donations may be made to: Greenwood-Slidell Volunteer Fire Department, https://greenwood-slidell-vol-fire-dept.square.site/
; and Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, Ecaware.org/give/donate/
.