Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lake Dallas
307 S. Lake Dallas Dr.
Lake Dallas, TX
Marion Charlotte Harvey Obituary
Marion Charlotte Harvey

Marion Charlotte Harvey, 66, of Denton, TX passed away on May 10, 2019. Charlotte was born on March 7, 1953 in Dallas, TX to Marion Stanley and Alice Bell (Calloway) Murphy. She married Michael Andrew Harvey on December 29, 2000 in Denton, TX.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Michael; one daughter, Jamie Croix and husband Scott of Denton, TX; one granddaughter, Kalleigh Croix; one brother, Curtis Murphy and wife Kelly of Spring, TX; one sister, Lea Ann Lewis of Highland Village, TX; nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley & Alice.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lake Dallas, 307 S. Lake Dallas Dr., Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 15, 2019
