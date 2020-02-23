Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Open Range Cowboy Church
7290 Hawkeye Rd.
Krum, TX
View Map

Marion "Keith" Hansel


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion "Keith" Hansel Obituary
Marion "Keith " Hansel

Marion "Keith" Hansel, 69, of Argyle, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Keith was born on June 6, 1950 in Denton to Elmer Marion and Peggy Ann (Brockett) Hansel. He was married to Mary Alexander on February 27, 1970 in Denton. He was a member of the Open Range Cowboy Church and worked as a welder for Peterbilt Motors Company for 30 years. Keith was an avid fisherman who could be found most weekends on the lake fishing tournaments with his father and brother.

Keith is survived by his wife, Mary A. Hansel of Argyle; daughter, Christy Hansel, daughter-in-law, Piper Davis and grandchildren, Harris, Carter and Greyson Davis-Hansel of Denton; sister, Kim Head and brother-in-law, Paul Head of Krum; nephew Colton Head of Denton; sister-in-law, Denise Tallant-Hansel and niece, Sarah Hansel of Denton; brother-in-law Travis Haren of Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Hansel.

A memorial service for Keith will be held at Open Range Cowboy Church, 7290 Hawkeye Rd. in Krum on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:30am.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -