Marion "Keith " Hansel
Marion "Keith" Hansel, 69, of Argyle, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Keith was born on June 6, 1950 in Denton to Elmer Marion and Peggy Ann (Brockett) Hansel. He was married to Mary Alexander on February 27, 1970 in Denton. He was a member of the Open Range Cowboy Church and worked as a welder for Peterbilt Motors Company for 30 years. Keith was an avid fisherman who could be found most weekends on the lake fishing tournaments with his father and brother.
Keith is survived by his wife, Mary A. Hansel of Argyle; daughter, Christy Hansel, daughter-in-law, Piper Davis and grandchildren, Harris, Carter and Greyson Davis-Hansel of Denton; sister, Kim Head and brother-in-law, Paul Head of Krum; nephew Colton Head of Denton; sister-in-law, Denise Tallant-Hansel and niece, Sarah Hansel of Denton; brother-in-law Travis Haren of Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Hansel.
A memorial service for Keith will be held at Open Range Cowboy Church, 7290 Hawkeye Rd. in Krum on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:30am.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020