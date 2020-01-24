|
|
Marion Helen Ikins
Marion Helen Ikins died of natural causes on January 16th, 2020 at the age of 91 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Marion Ikins, nÃ©e Hubbard, was born December 3rd, 1928, in Syracuse, New York, the youngest of 4 sisters to Hazel and Carl Hubbard. She graduated salutatorian from Eastwood High School in 1946 and was voted most intelligent by her peers. After attending Syracuse University, she married Phillip Ikins, thoracic surgeon, on July 31, 1948. They had two children, Laura and William. She was President of The Medical Auxiliary of the State of New York.
Marion was a positive, self-reliant, physically active, loving, benevolent person, and a cultured world traveler. Marion was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a hardworking homemaker. She loved being with her family, playing board games and cards, playing tennis, and watching Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy movies. She was an animal lover who owned cats her entire life.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Stern, daughter-in-law, Nancy Bates, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and cat, Chummy.
There will be no public services per Mrs. Ikins wishes.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020