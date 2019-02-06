Marjorie Janet (Frye) Fisher



Marjorie Janet (Frye) Fisher, 99, of Denton, Texas passed away on February 4, 2019 at The Oaks at Flower Mound Memory Care.



Marjorie was born on October 25, 1919 in Wedron, Illinois to Floyd W. and Inger J. (Hetland) Hess. She moved with her family to Howe, Indiana, graduating from Lima High School and International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, William Hess. Mrs. Fisher married Emanuel (Manny) Frye who passed away in 1985 and went on to marry Gerald W. Fisher who passed away in 1995.



Marjorie is survived by daughter, Janet K. Garver of Fort Wayne, IN; son, Thomas J. Frye and wife Diane (Waddell), of Highland Village, TX; grandchildren, Amanda (Garver) Waugh, Jessica Garver, Shane Garver, and Erin Waddell; and, six great grandchildren. She loved music, gardening, reading, watching wildlife, Indiana Basketball, and spending time with her family.



Marjorie was a successful business woman and was very active in community organizations and her church. She was church organist (25 years) and elected to the Session and the Elders at First Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, IN. She volunteered at the LaGrange and Denton Hospitals giving over 10,000 volunteer hours to each. She was a member of Coterie Club of LaGrange, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, and St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Denton.



A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marjorie Fisher to Our Daily Bread at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Denton, TX, 300 W. Oak St., Denton, TX 76201.