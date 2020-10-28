Marjorie Jan Ingram
Marjorie Jan Ingram, 78, of Denton,Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born April 27,1942 in Dallas,Texas, the daughter of Jean and Roger Miller.
After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, class of 1960, she briefly attended Texas Tech University, and later went on to graduate with a BA degree in education from North Texas State University. She began her teaching career in Sanger, Texas, and then continued to teach at Sam Houston Elementary School in Denton for 22 years. She was a devoted, and creative teacher, who was loved by her students, and respected by her peers, some of which became life long friends. Jan loved her many friends and neighbors. She was kind, loving, loyal, and fun to be around. They, in turn, were just as loyal, and spent countless hours comforting her and brightening her days as best they could. The family will be forever grateful to these ladies.
In 1975 she met her future husband, Bob Ingram, and they were married in 1977 . Together, they blended two beautiful families. Jan, with Bob's help, was instrumental in planning many activities and trips over the years for the family. She had quite a knack for decorating, as is evident in her beautiful home. She loved playing golf at Oakmont Country Club, and became quite good, although she would never admit it.
Jan was a wonderful mother, who cherished every minute with her family, and had such fun with them. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Bob Ingram; daughter Laurie Ostroff and husband Phil; sons Devron Jeffers, Andy Ingram and wife Diana, Doug Ingram and wife Michelle; sister Joan Seale and husband James; nephew Deryl Seale and wife Allison; niece Wendie Childress and husband Matthew; grandchildren Sophie and Aidan Ostroff, Connor and Cameron Jeffers, Ann Marie and Emily Ingram, Justin Ingram and wife Rachel, Ashley Ingram, Cody Baker, and Daniel and Benjamin Ingram; great nieces and nephews Tessa and Royal Seale, and Chloe and Jack Childress; great grandchildren Leah, Henry, Chloe, Brielle, and Paislee.
The family is very grateful for the thoughtfulness and attention given to Jan in the memory care unit of Willow Bend Assisted Living in Denton. They added so much to her quality of life in these last few months. Thank you for bringing joy into her life when we were unable to be with her.
Jan was a blessing to all who came into contact with her, and will be greatly missed. A service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, October 30 at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University Dr, Denton, Texas 76201, with visitation Thursday, October 29, from 5:00-7:00. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
