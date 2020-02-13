|
Marjorie Jo Ostrom
Marjorie Jo Ostrom, 88, of Denton, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Mrs. Ostrom was born on September 13, 1931 in Krum to Joe and Margaret (Miller) Bishop. After graduating high school she attended the University of North Texas. She was married to Orton Vale "Kansas" Ostrom; he died on March 19, 1977. She retired from the accounts payable department at Victor Equipment.
She is survived by her sons, David Ostrom and his wife Melody of Denton; Danny Ostrom of Justin, Michael Ostrom and his wife Connie of Decatur; brother, Harry Bishop of Houston; grandchildren, Kasie, Lisa, Crystal, Ashley, Angela; seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Ostrom.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020