M arjorie Joan Neher ChamberlainMarjorie Joan Neher Chamberlain was born to Earl and Lena (Revell) Neher on November 28, 1934. Her faith became sight on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis Bruce Chamberlain and grandson, Mitchell Chamberlain. She is survived by her five children and their spouses Eddie (Dionisia), Kenny (Mary), Alan (Linda), Earl (Annette), and Cheryl (Jeff); 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister, Virginia Stilwell, and many nieces and nephews.Marjorie was the second daughter born to some no-nonsense, hard-working American Germans during The Great Depression which was followed by World War II. Despite the international and national climate, she felt she had an idyllic childhood. Early memories include working in the family's Southern California orange grove alongside her disciplinarian mother and workaholic father (whom she seldom saw due to his working three jobs.)Childhood wounds can take many forms. Marjorie's occurred when she was 12 years old and a classmate told her (certainly in jest) that she was the ugliest girl in school. Seven decades later this painful memory still brought her to tears.Mom was not raised in a Christian home but as a young child she prayed, "God, if You are there, show me how to live my life." She often shared how God beautifully answered that simple prayer.When she was 12 years old, a neighbor invited to church. Marj was soon attending regularly and playing the piano. Marjorie met Bruce at church when she was almost 14 years old, got engaged at 15, and got married at 18. As with so many women of that era, her life became an extension of her husband's occupation . Mom, who hadn't grown up in church, was now the preacher's wife!After growing up with one sister, Marjorie always hoped and prayed for four boys. Eddie and Kenny were born in Oregon while they lived in a remodeled 8 x 15 tool shed. Alan was born in California. Earl was born in Oklahoma. Mom had her four boys! But boys can be hard on moms. So God gave mom what she did not ask for, but desperately needed: a daughter. Cheryl would always be Mom's best friend.Her skill and diversity as a mother was legendary. At one point in Mom's life Eddie was in college in Kansas, Kenny was at Denton High, Alan was at Congress Junior High, Earl was at Frank Borman Elementary, and Cheryl was sitting on the floor of the den watching Sesame Street. Marj loved it all and delighted in each stage of her children's lives.A gifted hostess, Mom often housed and fed the denominational dignitaries as well as the homeless, felons, international students etc. - many times at the same time. She cooked countless Sunday lunches of roast with all the trimmings, selflessly stretching the table and the budget to accommodate "one more." Though she considered "Mom" her most important title, she served faithfully as pastor's wife. That role included many churches and many positions such as church secretary, Sunday School teacher, pianist, and even playwright and director for many Christmas plays. Her longest tenure was at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene, where she and the congregation became family to each other.Four daughter-in-law's became her daughters. One son-in-law became her son. Grandkids became her pride and joy. Family remained her life and her reason for being.Widowed at 82, life took on a new dimension. For the first time in her life she got to do what she wanted to do, when she wanted to do it, if she wanted to do it. Her desires were modest: Eddie took care of the yard and took her to doctor visits. Kenny called and visited from Missouri to spoil her and provide constant pastoral care and counsel. Alan kept her in breakfast foods and kept her prescription meds in place. Earl monitored her finances and kept her laughing. Cheryl fed her dinner every night and took her to church regularly. It only took all five of us for her to maintain her "independent" lifestyle!As Christians we believe that death is a temporary separation and a permanent healing. As such, she knows now what we all have alwa9ys known: Mom - you're beautiful!" Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised." Proverbs 31:30Indeed and Amen!