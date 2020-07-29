Mark Edward Daugherty
Mark Edward Daugherty, 62, of Denton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton.
Mark went to be with the lord after an 18-month battle with cancer. His passing leaves his close friends and family with a sadness that can only be filled by the memory of his smile. He lived for the thrill of life and was always looking to have a good time. He spent his last months fighting to live, but has thankfully been relieved of the pain he had to endure.
Mr. Daugherty was born on November 14, 1957 in Denton to Thomas Edward and Carolyn Jean (Crubaugh) Daugherty. He was a member of Gateway United Baptist Church.
Mark is survived by his parents, Thomas and Carolyn Daugherty; son, Kelly Edmund Daugherty of Plano; daughter, Brittany Gayle Dahn of Denton; granddaughter, McKenzie Marie Dahn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kevin Daugherty.
The funeral service was held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Gateway United Baptist Church, 2401 North Bell Ave., Denton, Texas. Burial followed at Little Elm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gateway Baptist Church in honor of Mark Daugherty who rededicated his life to the Lord on December 21st, 2019.
