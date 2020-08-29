Mark Giese



April 23, 1951 - August, 6, 2020



Dr. Mark Giese, retired associate professor of mass communication at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, passed away Aug. 6 following a brief illness. He was born on April 23, 1951 in Gooding, Idaho to James W. (Bill) and Jean Giese.



Mark graduated from Denton High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor's degree in radio, television, and film in 1981 and a master's degree in radio, television, and film from the University of North Texas in 1991. He completed a Ph.D. in the Interdisciplinary Program for Mass Communications at Pennsylvania State University in 1996.



Prior to joining the teaching staff at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock in 2003, Mark taught various media classes at the University of Houston.



He was recognized for his work in the community in 2012, when he received the Faculty Excellence Award for Public Service at UALR.



Mark retired in 2017 from teaching and moved with his wife, Rebecca to Meridian, Mississippi.



Survivors in addition to his wife are brothers Tim (Charlotte) of Denton and Jeff (Cathy) of Boise, Idaho, sons Phillip and James of Little Rock and his "bonus" families, Scott, Kimberly and Holden Benson, Christina Benson, Allison Ricks of Meridian and Judy Giese of Denton.



No memorial service is planned as this time. At a later date Mark's families will gather in Idaho for a celebration of his life.





