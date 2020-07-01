Mark Hernandez
Our beloved son Mark Hernandez passed away peacefully the morning of June 27th 2020. He relented after a valiant battle with the rare disease that shorted his life to just 22 wonderful years.
He left this world with is mother, Sonia Leon, and his father, Jason Mealka, at his side.
Those who knew Mark knew a kind compassionate soul, with a great sense of humor and mission for responsibility. He was the shining example of what a big brother should be at all times.
Mark was born April 25th, 1998 in Tucson, AZ where he stayed until his family moved to Denton, TX in 2011. Mark relished in his new home and became a real Texan y'all. He graduated from Guyer High School in 2016 where he played football and excelled in orchestra as a violinist. Mark was attending North Central Texas College pursuing a degree in Computer Science when he passed.
The world has truly lost a special spirit who only knew how to bring joy and love into the lives of those around him.
Mark is survived by his mother, Sonia Leon, his father, Jason Mealka, three brothers, Jeremy Mealka, Julian Mealka and Christopher Molina, Jr. as well as his biological father Christopher Molina, Sr., and numerous grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Street, Denton, TX.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2255 N. Bonnie Brae, Denton, TX.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Our beloved son Mark Hernandez passed away peacefully the morning of June 27th 2020. He relented after a valiant battle with the rare disease that shorted his life to just 22 wonderful years.
He left this world with is mother, Sonia Leon, and his father, Jason Mealka, at his side.
Those who knew Mark knew a kind compassionate soul, with a great sense of humor and mission for responsibility. He was the shining example of what a big brother should be at all times.
Mark was born April 25th, 1998 in Tucson, AZ where he stayed until his family moved to Denton, TX in 2011. Mark relished in his new home and became a real Texan y'all. He graduated from Guyer High School in 2016 where he played football and excelled in orchestra as a violinist. Mark was attending North Central Texas College pursuing a degree in Computer Science when he passed.
The world has truly lost a special spirit who only knew how to bring joy and love into the lives of those around him.
Mark is survived by his mother, Sonia Leon, his father, Jason Mealka, three brothers, Jeremy Mealka, Julian Mealka and Christopher Molina, Jr. as well as his biological father Christopher Molina, Sr., and numerous grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Street, Denton, TX.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2255 N. Bonnie Brae, Denton, TX.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.