Mark Steven CarterMark Carter Passed Away on July7thMark Steven Carter, a resident of Shady Shores, passed away in the early morning of July 7th. He is survived by his son Mark Cristopher Carter and his wife Heather, a grandson, Wiley and step granddaughter, Tammie, and his parents Cecil and Polly Carter of Shady Shores. Mark's siblings were Robin Carter Good and her husband Kevin, Stacy Perez and her husband David, Jon Carter and his wife Mashid, and a sister Kelly Carter and numerous nephews and a niece.Mark graduated from Mary Immaculate school and Buckner High School; he also attended Richland College. Mark spent the first half of his career working in the oil industry from Texas to Montana. The later part of he is career was spent as a paint contractor. Mark will be missed by all who knew him.