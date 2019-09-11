|
|
Mark Steven Watkins
Mark Steven Watkins, 63, of Denton, TX passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Ernest and Barbara (Bunner) Watkins on March 11, 1956. He was a Deputy for the Denton County Sheriff's Office and retired as a Sergeant in narcotics. He also owned and operated Crown Cleaners in Denton, TX before retirement. Mark was a great father and taught his boys how to love and be men. He was a jack of all trades and had a passion to fish, hunt, work on motorcycles and cars and grill out with his family and friends. His friends say he was "one of the good guys" and was always up for hanging out or taking trips with his lifelong buddies. He served and protected his community with pride and loved to tell stories of the "good ole days".
Mark is survived by sons, Adam Watkins and wife Amber of Fort Worth, Mikel Watkins of Gordonville, Blake Watkins and wife Kayla of Justin, and Andrew Watkins of Denton. Mark is survived by grandchildren Caden, Chandler, Jaxson, Saylor and Boone. He is also survived by sister Kathy Smith and husband Mitchell, and brother Brent Watkins and wife Phyllis. Mark is also survived by a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Barbara Watkins of Denton.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019