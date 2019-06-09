Home

Marsha Mae Miller


Marsha Mae Miller Obituary
Marsha Mae Miller

Marsha Mae Miller, 73, of Denton, passed away peacefully at her home on June 5, 2019. Marsha was born in McKeesport, PA on December 29, 1945 the daughter of William and Ann Miller.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles George Gilliland.

Marsha was a retired LVN, who devoted her career to the betterment of the underserved residents of Denton County.

Marsha is survived by her three daughters, Marnie Gilliland of Denton and Denise Brown and her husband Kenneth of Stephenville, TX; and Maeleigh Gilliland of Wichita, KS.

Marsha is also survived by her 2 granddaughters, Machelle Pepelea of McAllen, TX and Michaleigha Gilliland of Wichita, KS and 1 great grandchild Ivy Gilbert of McKinney, TX.

The world is lesser for the loss of her, but those who knew her know that she is up in heaven giving God a good chuckle.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 9, 2019
