Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martena Batty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martena Bell Nix Batty


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martena Bell Nix Batty Obituary
Martena Bell Nix Batty

Martena Belle Nix Batty, 93, entered rest December 14, 2019.

Funeral:11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Saint John Cathedral, 2401 E. Berry Street.

Visitation: 10-10:50 a.m. Monday

at the church.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Denton

Martena Batty was born January 21, 1926 in Denton to Raymond and Euallie Nix. Mrs. Batty taught in Denton, Lewisville and Fort Worth public schools more than 35 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Nix; sisters, Ollie Mae Belfrey and Eulalia Bowens and niece, Pamala Belfrey Benton.

Survivors: Her son, Gerald C. Batty (Jean); grandchildren, Tina Ni'Cole and Kaci McKenzie; nieces, Michelle (Hugh), Nakita, Goldie (John); nephew, Ernest (Candy); other relatives and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -