Martena Bell Nix Batty
Martena Belle Nix Batty, 93, entered rest December 14, 2019.
Funeral:11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Saint John Cathedral, 2401 E. Berry Street.
Visitation: 10-10:50 a.m. Monday
at the church.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Denton
Martena Batty was born January 21, 1926 in Denton to Raymond and Euallie Nix. Mrs. Batty taught in Denton, Lewisville and Fort Worth public schools more than 35 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Nix; sisters, Ollie Mae Belfrey and Eulalia Bowens and niece, Pamala Belfrey Benton.
Survivors: Her son, Gerald C. Batty (Jean); grandchildren, Tina Ni'Cole and Kaci McKenzie; nieces, Michelle (Hugh), Nakita, Goldie (John); nephew, Ernest (Candy); other relatives and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019