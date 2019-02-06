Martha "Mopie " Boenker Dimitriadis



Martha "Mopie" Boenker Dimitriadis, age 76, of Denton, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Denton, following a battle with cancer.



She was born August 12, 1942 in Denton County, Texas to Albert L. Boenker and Mary Lou Brown Boenker. Mopie married Kon Dimitriadis who preceded her in death on September 26, 2003. She retired as a teacher from the Lewisville Independent School District. Mopie was a member of the Red Hat Society and was actively involved in the Special Olympics of Texas.



She is survived by her children, Matrona Dimitriadis and John Dimitriadis and his wife, Tiara; several grandchilden; sister, Ann Rogers and husband, Troy and numerous nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate Mopie's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Old Hall Cemetery in Lewisville. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to any organization of donor's choice.