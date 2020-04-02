|
|
Martha Gene Bartel
December 26, 1924 - March 30, 2020
Martha Gene (Glasgow) Bartel, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. She is survived by husband of 73 years Baity Bartel.
Martha was born December 26, 1924 in Dallas. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for a short time. On December 20, 1946 she married Baity Bartel.
Martha was a loving mother to five children, Sheila, Don, Mark, Betsy, and Doug (deceased). She is survived by 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Over the years, Martha taught Vacation Bible School, adult Sunday School, and English as a second language. For the last 23 years she was an active member of First Baptist Church Denton.
Martha enjoyed many activities including US and international travel, knitting, singing, and camping with the family.
During her lifetime Martha lived in Dallas, TX, Webster Groves, MO, New Providence and Holmdel, NJ, and Iran (for 3 years). In 1987 she and her husband returned to Texas to live in Denton.
Martha will be remembered for her strong faith in God and her winsome, engaging personality. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jeff Williams officiating. Martha will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Dallas at 1:00, the same day.
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020