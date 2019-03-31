Martha "Marie " Hackler



Martha "Marie" Hackler, 53, of Denton, Texas passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Realitos, Texas to Robert R. Baez and Frances Ramos Baez.



Marie is the loving mother of Johnny Hackler III and Lisa Hackler and son-in-law Nick McCoy. Her pride and joy in life was being the "G" to two precious grandchildren, Madelyn Hackler and Amauri McCoy. Rodney Hernandez, her faithful companion, was by her side until the end. She is also survived by her mother, Frances Baez, brother Bobby Baez and wife Christy, nephew Trey Baez and wife Amanda, and a great nephew Jack Baez along with many other nieces and nephews.



Marie was a strong woman that loved those around her fiercely. She was a die hard Cowboys fan. She will be missed by all.



A memorial service with be held at Denton Bible Church on Friday, April 12th at 1:30 pm. Marie will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.