Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Martha Hackler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Denton Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hackler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha "Marie" Hackler


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha "Marie" Hackler Obituary
Martha "Marie " Hackler

Martha "Marie" Hackler, 53, of Denton, Texas passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Realitos, Texas to Robert R. Baez and Frances Ramos Baez.

Marie is the loving mother of Johnny Hackler III and Lisa Hackler and son-in-law Nick McCoy. Her pride and joy in life was being the "G" to two precious grandchildren, Madelyn Hackler and Amauri McCoy. Rodney Hernandez, her faithful companion, was by her side until the end. She is also survived by her mother, Frances Baez, brother Bobby Baez and wife Christy, nephew Trey Baez and wife Amanda, and a great nephew Jack Baez along with many other nieces and nephews.

Marie was a strong woman that loved those around her fiercely. She was a die hard Cowboys fan. She will be missed by all.

A memorial service with be held at Denton Bible Church on Friday, April 12th at 1:30 pm. Marie will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now