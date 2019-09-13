|
Martha â€œAdelineâ€ Hill
Martha "Adeline" Hill was born to Clem L. & R'Minta Harvey McClure on August 26, 1926. She passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of Jesus at her wonderful assisted living home, A Joyful Journey in Denton, TX, on September 8th with her family by her side. She lived her entire 93 years of life with this day in mind.
Adeline was born and raised in Bonham, TX. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Alpha McClure, Ethel Melson, Willard McClure, Wayne McClure, Wade McClure, and her favorite playmate and brother, John Robert McClure. Adeline attended Bonham High and worshipped at the Church of Christ in Bonham where she met and married her love, Charles Elledge Hill, who preceded her in death in 1993.
Charles was a gospel minister of the Church of Christ for 52 years, and Adeline faithfully served by his side. She was the supreme example of a godly Christian woman, wife, mother, and friend. Our loss is great, but heaven's gain is greater. She has heard our Father's welcome home, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
Adeline is survived by her two daughters, Marti Kay Hill and Lana Gay Knox, of Denton, TX;
5 grandchildren: Derek Overstreet, Shonda Hall, Nolan Overstreet, Stacy Toki, and David Knox; 9 great-grandchildren: Kevin Hall, Nathan Hall, Dillon Hall, Collin Overstreet, Brenna Overstreet, Aidan Charles Knox, Laine Adeline Knox, Samantha Anderson, and Ben Toki; 2 great-great-grandchildren: Jack Anderson and Bryson Hall, with a third, Ethan Tyler Hall, arriving March of 2020. Adeline is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Her service and internment will be on Saturday, Sept. 14th at Mount Olivet in Fort Worth.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019