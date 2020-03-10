|
|
Martha Lane Beeler Ouellette
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Martha Lane Beeler Ouellette, loving mother of two and devoted Catholic, passed away at the age of 96. Martha was born in her family's home on McKinney Street in Denton, Texas on December 14, 1923, to John Clay Beeler and Mamie Karr-Beeler.
On December 14, 1942, she wed Roland Ouellette in Rochester, New Hampshire. They raised two sons, David and Thomas.
Martha graduated from Denton High School in 1941, where she was part of Beta Sigma Phi. She then joined The Wives Club when she married Roland. She raised her family with Roland in Florida. Then, relocated to California after WWII. After Rolands unfortunate death, Martha moved back to Texas to be close to her family, living for several decades in Sanger where she was part of the Red-Hat Society.
She retired from Victor Equipment Company in Denton after being a dedicated employee for several years.
Martha is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mimi and Clay, her husbands, Roland Ouellette and William Hoot Gibson, and three sisters, Mary Clay, Betty Lou Beeler-Meredith, and Christine Karr.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Beeler-Bryan; her two children, David and Thomas; her grandchildren, Edgar, Angela, and Jill, and her loving great-grandchildren, Mckynlie, Jace, Ethan, and Ben.
She was a strong woman who overcame many obstacles in life and will be truly missed.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, TX. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Corinth Shiloh Cemetery in Shady Shores, Friday, March 13, 2020. Flowers or donations may be sent to Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020