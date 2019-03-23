Martha Mae Williams



Martha Mae Williams stepped on a rainbow today to be with our Lord, and to be with her husband of 72 years, and her family and loved ones.



Mother, Grand Mother, Great Grand Mother, Great - Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at her home at 12:40 P.M. Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2019 on her 76th wedding anniversary, surrounded by her family. She was born February 6, 1923 in Bethesda, Ohio, daughter of the late Dr. James Alva McCormick and Cora A. (Shepherd) McCormick. She was a 1941 graduate if Bethesda High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Dr. Eugene F. Williams, by a still born sibling; five sisters, Virginia M. McClelland, Jesse F. Moore, Ruth E. Spinelli, Betty Z. Masters and Nancy J. Anderson; and two brothers, Mansel (Mick) A. McCormick and John Richard (Dick) McCormick.



Martha was a loving soul who alway's had a good thing to say about everything she always said if you don't have anything good to say then don't say anything, thats what my mother told us.



She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Arrant of Denton, son, Jim Williams and wife Beverly of Denton, grandchildren, Gene Arrant, Glynis (Arrant) Smith and husband Jimmy, Gina (Arrant) Mitchell, La Donna Leigh (Williams) Vincent and husband Troy, Stephanie (Williams) Johnson and husband Charles; great grandchildren, Marlena, Maria, Louis Wayne, Colt, Josh, Gage, Bethany, Bambi, Trevor, Kayla, Brandon, Tyler, great great grandchildren, Major, Talon, Azalea and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 -2:00 PM, services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A private committal service will be held at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a Memory no one can steal, Author unknown.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Denton Community Food Center, P.O. Box 2121 Denton, Texas 76202-2121 or Our Daily Bread at 300 W. Oak Street Suite 100 Denton, Texas 76201 or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary