Martha Ruth TonnMartha Ruth Tonn, 56 of Denton, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1964 in Denton to Ewell S. and Virginia R. Meroney Tonn. She attended Denton Public Schools, graduating from Denton High School in 1982. After starting college at Ohio State University she graduated from Franciscan University in Steubenville, OH with bachelors and masters degrees in Theology. Later she was accepted into a doctoral program in Psychology at Texas A&M, but interrupted her studies and moved back to Denton to take care of her aging parents.She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and served for several years there working as a staff member in their adult education program. During her tenure there, Martha learned to speak Spanish fluently, and had a particular passion for assisting with the Church's Hispanic Ministries. Most recently she worked as a supervisor in the Denton 2020 Census office. Martha loved to serve others and was a positive influence on her family, many friends, and all who knew her well.Martha loved to travel, especially to South America, and developed several deep friendships in Bogota, Columbia. She was also an avid amateur photographer and enjoyed documenting her many trips with pictures. She loved art and studied computer graphic design at the Art Institute of Dallas.A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Tim Thompson officiating. Martha lived out her strong belief in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and took significant courage and comfort from her faith. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to ICC's Hispanic Ministries or to her hospice provider, VNA (formerly Ann's Haven).Martha had a passion for her family and is survived by a sister, Joanna Buchanan (and husband Philip) of Plano, brothers, Stephen Tonn and Dan Tonn (and wife Linda) all of Denton. She also had 7 nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Virginia Tonn.