1/1
Martha Ruth Tonn
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Ruth Tonn

Martha Ruth Tonn, 56 of Denton, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1964 in Denton to Ewell S. and Virginia R. Meroney Tonn. She attended Denton Public Schools, graduating from Denton High School in 1982. After starting college at Ohio State University she graduated from Franciscan University in Steubenville, OH with bachelors and masters degrees in Theology. Later she was accepted into a doctoral program in Psychology at Texas A&M, but interrupted her studies and moved back to Denton to take care of her aging parents.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and served for several years there working as a staff member in their adult education program. During her tenure there, Martha learned to speak Spanish fluently, and had a particular passion for assisting with the Church's Hispanic Ministries. Most recently she worked as a supervisor in the Denton 2020 Census office. Martha loved to serve others and was a positive influence on her family, many friends, and all who knew her well.

Martha loved to travel, especially to South America, and developed several deep friendships in Bogota, Columbia. She was also an avid amateur photographer and enjoyed documenting her many trips with pictures. She loved art and studied computer graphic design at the Art Institute of Dallas.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Tim Thompson officiating. Martha lived out her strong belief in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and took significant courage and comfort from her faith. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to ICC's Hispanic Ministries or to her hospice provider, VNA (formerly Ann's Haven).

Martha had a passion for her family and is survived by a sister, Joanna Buchanan (and husband Philip) of Plano, brothers, Stephen Tonn and Dan Tonn (and wife Linda) all of Denton. She also had 7 nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Virginia Tonn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
December 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Della Kauer
Family
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
December 4, 2020
The Whitaker Family sends their condolences. I knew Martha as a young person in Illinois and remember how much life and fun she brought to our group. She was also kind to include the young group too.
Rebecca Whitaker
Friend
December 4, 2020
It was an honor and a blessing to know you. God cross our paths in Bogotá, Colombia three years ago and I thank Him for that. Fly high, rest in Peace.
Carmen Cordero
Friend
December 4, 2020
On behalf of everyone at VNA Ann's Haven Hospice, it was an honor to be of service to Martha and your family. We hold you all in our thoughts and prayers.
kim mackay-pearson
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
May light perpetual shine upon Martha. May you find peace and comfort in each other, your memories and your faith
Ben & Margaret Carmona
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved