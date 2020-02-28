|
|
Martha Stott Griffith
Martha Stott Griffith, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and step-mom, entered God's heavenly kingdom on February 24, 2020. Martha was born on June 21, 1951 in San Antonio, TX, the middle daughter to LaRue and George Stott. Martha attended Denton High School and University of North Texas.
Martha married Buddy Griffith on October 6, 1995. They spent 23 of their 25 years working side by side; partners in every aspect of their lives. In 2011, Martha and Buddy joined Grace Bible Church, where they truly found the church home they'd been seeking and discovered the power of the Lord's grace.
To know Martha was to love her. While she was small, she was mighty. The smallest frame with the biggest heart.
No birthday ever missed. No present ever gifted without a "Martha bow." No family gathering without Matt's favorite meatloaf and her famous chocolate eclair cake. And she sure as heck didn't let any of her nieces, nephews or grandkids leave the house without a little extra tip money "just in case."
Martha never missed an opportunity to remind her big sister Susan and her baby sister Mary about the "hardships" of being the middle child. But she secretly loved it, we're sure.
She loved her Nascar Sundays at home watching Jeff Gordon next to Buddy in his recliner (while their dog Max barked at something, or nothing) just as much as she loved her annual girl's trip to Vegas and her dinners and events with her DHS Class of '69. Martha loved to dance and her disco fever lasted way beyond the 70's.
Together, Martha and Buddy lived a life enriched by children, siblings, step-children, grand-children, nieces and nephews. She is survived by the love of her life Buddy Griffith of Dallas Texas. Son Matthew Springer (Carolynn), Daughter Sarah Leone (Joel) all of The Woodlands, TX. Step daughters Lisa Garner (Jack) of Liberty Hill, TX., Jamie Griffith (Doug) of Frisco, TX., Jodi Ramon (Julio) of Argyle, TX. Grandchildren Emily and Garrett Springer, Michael Fitts, Erik and Jacob Ramon, Colin and Caden Garner, Dilyn and Gracie Wade, Audrey Naylor. She is also survived by her sisters Susan Wilkerson (Jerry), Mary Barnes (Chris), niece Jordan Barnes, nephews Aaron and Zack Wilkerson and Beau Barnes and a host of family and great friends all over Texas. Martha was preceded in death by her parents.
And Martha, just as you would always say to your adored granddaughter Emily, we will all "see you soon."
A memorial service to celebrate Martha's life will be held Monday, March 2, 11:00a.m. Grace Bible Church, 11306 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Grace Bible Church, Missions fund. https://secure.paperlesstrans.com/GraceBibleChurch or Ardent Hospice, Attn: Donations, 700 Parker Square, Suite 105, Flower Mound, TX 75028.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020