Martin Alex Coulter



Martin Alex Coulter, 74, of Denton passed away on June 10, 2019 in Denton. He was born on December 19, 1944 in Krum, Texas to Joseph and Fanny Lois (Shipley) Coulter.



A graduate of The University of North Texas, he retired as a Major from the US Army having served in Korea, Europe and the United States. While stationed in Germany he met his wife of 34 years, Debbie. Marty was a very creative person and after working as a postman with the Royal Mail in England and later as a volunteer with the National Parks in Texas and other parts of the United States, he enjoyed a wide range of creative interests, including wood-turning and jewelry making.



Marty is survived by his wife, Debbie, son, Alex Coulter, daughter, Mauri Audrisch, her husband, Jeff and their three children. Also, by his sisters, Helen Poole and her husband Stan, Nancy Peterson, and her husband Truett. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers, James Coulter and Joseph Coulter.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.



In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the or a . Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary