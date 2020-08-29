Martin Stone Blair
Martin Stone Blair, age 93 of Denton, Texas, died at home on August 26, 2020.
Born December 24, 1926 in Lakeland, Florida to Baptist Missionaries, he spent the first 17 years of his life growing up in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Martin served in the US Marines in Japan, attended Baylor University and graduated from Texas Wesleyan University. With Spanish as his first language, his early career included work as a Spanish-radio disc jockey in Fort Worth and as an export manager with Continental Grain. Always the entrepreneur, Martin built several agricultural product export businesses over his lifetime and was still working on his business the morning of his death. He enjoyed travelling the world with his wife, friends and family; hosting Dallas Cowboys watch parties at home for his friends in the church community; and raising cattle on his ranches.
Martin was preceded in death by his brother Judson Blair, one son Bob Blair, and a grandson Chris Blair. He is survived by his wife, Janice Blair; a son Jim Blair of Carrollton, TX; a stepson Whit Allen of Denver, CO and a stepdaughter Leigh Pounds of McKinney, TX; a grandson Jes Blair and a granddaughter Stacie Marshall; step-grandchildren Portia Allen, RÃ©my Allen and Paxton Pounds; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3PM at First Baptist Church Denton. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com