Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake Cities United Methodist Church
Lake Dallas, TX
Marvin M. Haney Jr.


1942 - 2019
Marvin M. Haney Jr. Obituary
Marvin M. Haney Jr.

Marvin M. Haney Jr., age 76 of Corinth, Texas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Lake Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Marvin M. Haney and Lorene Banks Haney on September 26, 1942. As a young child he suffered major burns to his legs and spent over a year in Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1967 he married the love of his life, Jo Horton Haney. They made their home in Lewisville and Corinth.

Marvin retired from the City of Lewisville. He was a member of Lake Cities United Methodist Church in lake Dallas. When he was able, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. His Lord, family, and friends were all important in his life.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father and mother, Marvin and Lorene Haney; infant twin granddaughters; and his father-in-law and mother- in-law, Harold and Pauline Horton.

He is survived by his wife, Jo; his son, Philip and partner Dawn; his grandson Christopher Wynn and wife Sarah; his younger grandson, Paul Haney; sister Frankie Haney; and several cousins. He was loved and will be truly missed.

Friends and family members will be welcomed at Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville on Sunday, June 23 from 4 P.M.- 6 P.M. for a visitation

Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. on Monday June 24, at Lake Cities United Methodist Church in Lake Dallas. Interment will be at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Cities United Methodist Church or the . For online condolences please visit www.mulkeymason.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 22, 2019
