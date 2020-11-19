1/
Mary Alice Hendricks
1938 - 2020
Mary Alice Hendricks

Mary Alice Hendricks, 82, of Sanger, passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020, in Denton, Texas.Mary was born to Marvin and Joyce (Martin) Vaughn on July 31, 1938 in Seymour, Texas.

Mary attended school in Olney, Texas and moved to Sanger in the early sixties where she raised her son and a member of the Church of Christ in Sanger. She worked for Verizon, starting out as an operator, earning promotions in various other positions, and retiring after 30 years. Mary was active in the Union having served as Union Steward for many years. Mary loved her Boston Terrier fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Land "Lanny" Hendricks and longtime best friend, Charlene "Pudgie" Nichol. She is survived by her close friends Janet Rainey of Denton, Butch Nichol of Denton, Mike Hinonosa of Denton, and Dale Rector of Denton.

Graveside services for Mary are 10:00 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Pavilion in the Sanger Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pavilion in the Sanger Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Hewlett
Friend
November 18, 2020
Mary was so much fun to be around, she was loved by her many friends, when she and my Aunt Puggie would get together you knew you were going to have a great time and laugh alot. Thanks for so many memories
Cheryl Jordan
Friend
