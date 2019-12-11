|
|
Mary Ann Bassham
Mary Ann Bassham, age 74, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Oberlin, Ohio. She was a deeply loving and compassionate soul whose kindness touched so many lives.
Mary Ann was born May 12, 1945 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Steven Anderson and Edna Shaw. She earned her Master' degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee in 1981, then moved to Houston where she spent most of her career.
Passionate about her work, Mary Ann lectured at national conferences, and was recognized with the Social Worker of the Year Award from the Association of Oncology Social Work. She retired from MD Anderson Cancer Center after nearly two decades of service.
Mary Ann enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling, musical theater, cooking and baking, church activities and walking with her rescued dogs at the park. She was a generous, warm and affectionate spirit whose family truly meant the world to her.
Mary Ann moved to Denton, TX and then to the Cleveland area to be closer to family. She is survived by her daughters Jami Creager and Marta Anderson, son-in-law Scott VanValkenburg, granddaughters Rachel Creager, Daisy Creager and Sophie Miller; grandson Theo Creager; siblings and extended family.
A private service is being held in Ohio on December 12, 2019 and a memorial service celebrating Mary Ann's life and legacy of love will be held in Denton, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Wiley Ave, Cleveland OH 44113.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019