Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Gateway United Baptist Church
2401 N. Bell Ave
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann McMahan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann McMahan Obituary
Mary Ann McMahan

Mary Ann McMahan, 89, of Denton, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Medical City of Denton.

Mrs. McMahan was born on August 24, 1929 in Fort Worth, TX to William and Gladys (Caruthers) Allen. She was married to Samuel Reed McMahan on June 2nd in 1946 She was a member of Gateway United Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by her husband, Samuel Reed McMahan of Denton; sons, Sam McMahan and his wife Barbara of Irving, Allen McMahan and his wife Anne of Denton; daughter Debbie Barbara and her husband Joe of Rocklin, CA; brother, Bryant W. Scott of Myrtle Beach, SC; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at Gateway United Baptist Church at 2401 N. Bell Ave. Denton TX. 76209. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now