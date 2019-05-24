|
|
Mary Ann McMahan
Mary Ann McMahan, 89, of Denton, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Medical City of Denton.
Mrs. McMahan was born on August 24, 1929 in Fort Worth, TX to William and Gladys (Caruthers) Allen. She was married to Samuel Reed McMahan on June 2nd in 1946 She was a member of Gateway United Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her husband, Samuel Reed McMahan of Denton; sons, Sam McMahan and his wife Barbara of Irving, Allen McMahan and his wife Anne of Denton; daughter Debbie Barbara and her husband Joe of Rocklin, CA; brother, Bryant W. Scott of Myrtle Beach, SC; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at Gateway United Baptist Church at 2401 N. Bell Ave. Denton TX. 76209. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 24, 2019