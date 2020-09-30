Mary Beth Walker
Mary Beth Walker, 89, of Denton, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home in Denton surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Walker was born on August 8, 1931 in Tucumcari, NM to Earl Ward and Florence Christine (Jenkins) Kerr. She was married to John Walker on March 31, 1961 in Dallas; he died on August 19, 2014. She and her husband were members of the First Baptist Church of Denton for nearly fifty-nine years. She graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She taught Elementary Education in the Dallas ISD for several years and continued as a well-loved substitute teacher in the Denton ISD for over twenty years. She is heralded by her family for her "Famous" chocolate pies during family gatherings, and her deep love for all sports, especially her Baylor Bears Football and Basketball.
Mary Beth is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Stands and her husband Gordon of El Dorado, KS; son, John David "J.D." Walker and his wife Tara of Corinth; sister, Sarah Wilder of Dallas; grandchildren, Taylor Stands, Trent Stands and his wife Holly, Tiffany Zavala and her husband Aaron, Jim Walker, Annie Beth Walker; great-grandchildren, Taya Stands and Ella Stands. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Kendall and Louise Trubey; brother, Vernon Kerr.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Denton, 1100 Malone St., Denton. Rev. Brad Cockrell and Dr. Jeff Williams will officiate the service.
In Lieu of Flowers: we ask that you make a gift to the First Baptist Church of Denton Music Ministry Department
