Mary Conyes Felts,



Mary Conyes Felts, 89, passed away in Gainesville, TX on July 17, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Denton. Mary was born in Aberdeen, S.D. She grew up in Faulkton, S.D. where she graduated from high school. Upon marriage she moved to Denton. She was a rancher, breeder of quarter and paint horses, and a mentor to many 4-H kids as well as her own. She loved to paint as a hobby. Her place of worship was First Methodist of Denton.



Mary was a long time member of the AQHA and APHA. She is survived by her son, Billy Williams, daughter Sharon McConnell and husband Ronnie, and daughter Dobber Hudspeth and husband Bill, 7 grandkids, 14 great grandkids, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Felts and daughter Kim Sackett. Following cremation there will be a private memorial at a later date.





