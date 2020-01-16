|
Mary Elizabeth Gregg
Mary Elizabeth Gregg, 92, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Fort Worth.
Memorial service is 11:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hawkins Funeral Home chapel in Decatur, TX. She will be buried at Pleasant Grove Cemetery #1. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mary was born in 1927 to John Ernest and Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Gregg in Marfa, TX. She grew up in Marfa, graduated from UT-Austin with a business degree, and began her career as an accountant with Shell Oil Co in Midland, TX, transferring to Houston in the 1960s. With a single break to work for her father in the Marfa school system, she stayed with Shell until her retirement in 1985. She and long-time friend Mary McNeely relocated to Denton, TX in 2000. Mary moved to Fort Worth recently.
Throughout her life Mary maintained close ties with family in Wise County, attending the annual Gregg Cousins Reunion in the fall, and making regular visits to her parents' home south of Decatur, which later became her sister's home, and then her niece's. She also kept tabs on her hometown of Marfa, and was a regular subscriber to the Big Bend Sentinel.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, brother John Ernest Gregg, Jr, sister Elaine Gregg Boyer and brother-in-law Lee Hill Boyer, nephew John Fred Boyer, and dear friend Mary McNeeley. Those left behind to cherish her memory are nieces Judy Boyer Deaton of Decatur, Jann Boyer of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Ellen Boyer of Fort Worth; grand-nieces Emma Hodcroft of Switzerland, and Lizzy Hodcroft of England; sister-in-law Mary Ann Gregg, a niece and 2 nephews and their spouses in Colorado and Arizona; and a host of cousins in the Wise County area.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wise County Historical Society or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020