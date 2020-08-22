Mary Elizabeth â€œLizâ€�
Peveto-Garvey
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Peveto-Garvey, 78, of Denton, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mary Elizabeth Robinson was born on October 30th, 1941 to Glenn and Marguerite (Trahan) Robinson in Welsh, Louisiana.
Liz grew up in a family of creative and hard-working people. Though she did not always have access to art classes, she enjoyed learning, drawing, and being creative. After attending Orangefield High School in Texas, graduating in 1959, she obtained her XRay Technology certification from Hotel Dieu X-Ray Technology; later to work in this important technology field at the Texas Medical Center.
On May 5, 1962, she married Perry Allen Peveto, her High School sweetheart and love of her life. Soon moving to New Orleans then settling in Houston, Texas, together they had two children, Scott and Kim. Painting and drawing became central in her life while living in Houston, studying with noted artists and artist groups. When Perry Allen was offered an opportunity to live and work in Norway, they packed up the family and moved to Stavanger, Norway in 1980. There, more opportunities came Liz's way to create art in new media and new places including studying at Rogaland University and being a primary force of fundraising for the purchase of a mammography machine for Rogland Central Hospital. When Norway's oil fields were deemed developed, once again, the Peveto's pack up and moved to Denver, Colorado, and then to Duncan, Oklahoma where Perry died of cancer in 1998. Liz pursued an even deeper understanding of her art by learning from no less than 7 nationally known artists and their painting programs from Arizona to Alabama.
Fondly, known as "Grammy", she eventually moved to Robson Ranch, Denton, Texas in 2005 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. A few years later she met, Dr. Ronald "Skip" Garvey and they married in March 2008. She instantly expanded her family with the addition of two daughters, Leslie Hansen and Tracey Dunham and sons, Ron Garvey Jr. and James T. (Tim) Garvey. She and Skip enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Together they had the opportunity to travel to both the North and to the South Pole; for Liz and Skip, people and places were the adventures in life. The following years of travel and meeting new people, experiencing new places inspired a series of paintings, "Painting Places and Faces in the World".
In 2012, Skip passed peacefully. Always happy learning and evolving her skills as an artist, she began teaching an adult oil painting class in the Robson Ranch Community. She found great satisfaction in sharing what she had learned over 40+ years of painting. She also spent much of that time painting commissioned works for friends and family. Liz enjoyed sharing her life through her artwork but found it no substitute for the time she shared with her family, whom she loved dearly. She also cherished the time she spent every summer with each grandchild introducing them to new adventures. She had a genuine ability to recognize the needs of others and generously gave of her time and resources, whether it was a ride for medical needs, a lawn mowed, or just sending a note, visiting with someone or listening. Kind hearts, like a garden flower, bring grace and beauty to our world and she will ever be a blossom in our hearts. Having battled five different cancers in her lifetime she portrayed, in every piece of artwork, gratitude, and a true reflection of the love she shared every day to all who knew her. She was a shining example of grace and beauty in every circumstance.
She is survived by children, Scott A. Peveto of Houston, TX and Kim Peveto Williams (Stephen) of Leonard, TX; Skip's children, Leslie Hansen (Bob) of Lewisville, TX, Ronald F. Garvey Jr. (Shawnee) of Flower Mound, James T. (Tim) Garvey (Karen) and Tracey Dunham all of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Faith Williams and Grace Williams and Jack Allen Montgomery Peveto along with Jennifer Garvey Lee (Tommy), James T. Garvey, Jr. (Nancy), John L. Garvey (Kelly), Dr. Robert "Trey" Hansen (Portia), Tristan Hansen, Frank Garvey, Michael J. Dunham, and Brandy Dunham, two brothers, Glen Robinson, wife Lynn, Charles "Buddy" Robinson, wife Gertrude, her lifelong friend and travel companion, Bonnie Rea, many loving friends, Robson community neighbors, and many church family members around the world.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9400 Ed Robson Rd., Bldg. E, Denton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to New Life Church, Denton at NewLifeDenton.org
or the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
.