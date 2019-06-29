|
|
Mary Frances Wilson
Walters Haddock
Mary Frances Wilson Walters Haddock, 94, of Denton, Texas, passes away June 6, 2019 following a brief illness.
Mary was born October 25, 1924 in Waxahachie, Texas to William and Bertha (Bruce) Wilson. She graduated from Adamson High School, Dallas, Texas and was retired from Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal law firm where she worked as an Executive Accountant.
Mary married Ralph A. Walters on January 7, 1944 and they had one son, Barry R. Walters. She later married John D. Haddock on July 4, 1968. Both preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her son Barry R. Walters (Jennifer); grandchildren Chris Walters (Hillary Sottek), Matthew Imrie (Ginnie), and Dr. Rebecca Poole (Matt); and great grandchildren Carleigh Imrie, Connor Sottek and Natalie Sottek.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Dallas Texas with Dr. Andrew Stoker officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 29, 2019