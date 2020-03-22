|
|
Mary Godfrey Scott
Mary G. Scott, 70, of Denton, passed away from ALS on Mar 17, 2020, at a hospice facility in Carrollton, with her family by her side.
Mary was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 22, 1949, to Todd and Marcella Godfrey and lived there until she turned ten when her family moved to Arlington, Texas. She graduated from Arlington High School ('67) and attended Arlington State College (now UT Arlington). She and Jeff married in 1972 and immediately moved to Saudi Arabia where for seven years they enjoyed many adventures and opportunities to travel in that part of the world. In Saudi Arabia, they resided for five years in Al-Khobar, where their first child, Doug, was born, and for two years in Khamis Mushayt; their second child, Travis, was born while Mary was on home leave. After returning to the States, they resided in Arlington for two years and then moved to Keller where they lived for a number of years and where their sons were raised. Jeff then accepted a job opportunity in the Northeast, so they struck out for more adventures, living in Baltimore, Maryland, for a year and then for five years in Massachusetts, where they resided in Millbury. They moved to Denton in 2004 to enjoy grandkids and care for aging parents.
While in Massachusetts they became hard core birdwatchers, and over the next many years traveled to various places to see and enjoy different kinds of birds. Destinations included Cape Cod, Maine, the Lower Rio Grande Valley, Big Bend, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Florida, a grand tour to Alaska, Washington State, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Peru and Ecuador. She and Jeff always felt that birds are God's little jewels for us to savor and enjoy.
Mary was musically gifted and enjoyed singing and playing her guitar. She had an uncanny ability to pick out tunes and many enjoyable hours were spent singing along with her.
Mary enjoyed sharing her musical gift at her church. She was a person of deep faith and loved being a part of her St Mark parish and ACTS community.
Mary is survived by her husband Jeff, son Doug and his wife Kelly of Carrollton, their children, Jonah, Leo and Tessa, and son Travis and his wife Nicole of Denton, their children, Taylor, Madelaine, Caleb, Timmy, Lily and Benjamin. She so loved her grandkids. In addition, she is also survived by her brothers, Todd Godfrey and his wife Theresa, Bob Godfrey and his wife Sherry, and sister Shari Barham and numerous nieces and nephews.
There have been many people involved in Mary's caregiving during her journey for which we are most grateful. Special thanks and our love go to Ceci and Rob Sutter for their daily assistance and counsel, Susan Jenkins, Mary's special friend from their high school days, and sister Shari for their support and encouragement.
A rosary in her honor and memorial Mass will be held at St Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Rd, Argyle, at a date to be determined. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's honor to help fund ALS research through (MDA) at www.mdausa.org/donate or a check can be mailed to MDA, 8131 LBJ Freeway, Suite 440, Dallas, TX 75251.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020