DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Mary J. Martinez


1941 - 2019
Mary J. Martinez Obituary
Mary J. Martinez

Mary J. Martinez, 78 of Denton, passed away Friday night, December, 27, 2019 at the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Carrollton. She was born October 1, 1941 in Brownfield, TX to Jesus and Matilda Davila Sotelo. Mary married Lupe Martinez on. June 17, 1961 in Haskell TX, Mary resided in Denton, TX for 54 years.

Mary started a restaurant called La Placita which she ran successfully and later sold and it became Mazatlan. Mary worked for Jostens for many years and retired from FEMA.

Mary is survived by her husband Lupe of Denton, TX, her children: Jesse J. Martinez and wife Sandra of Richmond TX, Lori J. Dean and husband Perry of Frisco, TX.

Mary leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Jazelle Rankin and husband Justin of The Colony, TX, Micaela Martinez of Farmers Branch, TX, Xavion Martinez and fiancee Kaylean Tenopir of Plano TX, Morgan Bretz and husband Troy of McKinney, TX, Nick Dean and wife Alex of The Colony, TX, Maddie Dean and fiancee Luis Contreras of Frisco, TX , Jada Martinez, Celeste Martinez of Katy, TX and step grandchildren: Alicia Wade and Adam Gonzalez of Spring, TX.

Mary is survived by her siblings: Gavino Sotelo and wife Isabel of San Benito, TX, Anita Mata and husband Joe of Denton, TX. Mary is also survived by her great grandchildren, Mila Bretz, Donovan Dean, Alec Martinez, Josiah King and Olivia King.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Joshua L. Martinez.

Mary was loved by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was known for her caring and generous heart and touched the lives of many. Her memory will forever be a blessing to her family and to all those who knew and loved her.

The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Wednesday, January 1, 2020 for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with the Rev. Buddy Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
