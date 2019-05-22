Mary Jo Leake



Mary Jo Leake, 91, of Decatur passed away May 18, 2019 following a brief illness.



Funeral is 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Decatur with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.



Dr. David Lowrie and Rev. Gerre Joiner will officiate. Pallbearers are April and Allan Kuykendall, Cody Leake, Carlton and Rachael Leake, Casey and Katelyn Leake, Joe Armes, Joe Leake. Honorary pallbearers include Willie Joe Howard, Mickey Truitt, Ricky Truitt, Charlie Perry, Brock Smith, Joey Luttrell, and Chet Niblett.



Mary Jo was born October 15, 1927 to Joe and Mary Anna (Vaughan) Truitt near Greenwood, Texas, the youngest of seven children.



In 1945 she moved from Greenwood to Decatur where she completed an Associate's Degree in Business at Decatur Baptist College. She was united in marriage in 1949 to William Gene "Pete" Leake. Mary Jo considered the important things in life to be the relationships she had with God, family, and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church Decatur for 74 years.



Mary Jo worked in the Wise County Clerk's office for twenty years, retiring in 1992. However, not one to sit idle, she continued part time work in other county offices and for local attorneys. Mary Jo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was known for her generous nature and was always willing to help those in need. One of her hobbies was cooking. This avocation continued through her life as she prepared and served favorite dishes at church functions and family gatherings. She and Gene enjoyed numerous cross-country vacations with family as well as friends. A favorite destination of hers was Branson, Missouri.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Leake in 2008.



Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Truitt Leake, Ray Leake and wife Pam, and Gay Leake and wife Lynne all of Denton; her treasured grandchildren, April and Allan Kuykendall of Argyle, Cody Leake, Carlton and Rachel Leake of Denton, and Casey and Katelyn Leake of Decatur; her great-grandchildren, Mallory Kate, Truitt James, and Gentry Paige Kuykendall; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.