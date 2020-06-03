Mary Joyce Elam
1931 - 2020
Mary Joyce Elam

Mary Joyce Elam, of Richardson, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 89 at Baylor Scott and White in Plano.

Mrs. Elam was born on March 8, 1931 in Canyon, Texas to Horace and Ora (Grace) Odell. She was the owner and operator of Idea House Art Store for many years.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Melanie Williams of Richardson; son, Alton Van Elam, Jr. of Weatherford two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Taylor Williams and Alton Van Elam, Sr.; daughter, Celeste Williams; son, John Taylor Williams, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
