Mary Louise Harris
Mary Louise Harris 65 of Denton, died peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Mary was born on July 29, 1954 in Denton, Texas to Louise Burke Harris and Woodson Herbert Harris, both of whom preceded her in death. Uncles, Charles E. Burke, Jr. and William C. Burke, Sr., and her cousin, Richard A. Harris, Jr. also preceded her in death. Mary grew up and resided in Denton with her parents the majority of her life. After her fathers death, Mary and her mother did live a short time in Ooltewah, Tennessee before returning to Denton. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church where she had many friends, especially close were Pastor Debbie Spangler, Linn and Jim Welborn.
While growing up, Mary worked in a sheltered workshop located at the Denton State School and did volunteer work at Science Land and the Denton Public Library. She was also an active participant in and took pride in the many ribbons and trophies she earned in competitions over a period of several years. At the First Presbyterian Church, Mary assumed responsibility for keeping up with church members anniversaries and birthdays; making sure to call and sing happy birthdays to them just as she did for beloved family members. Mary became a resident of Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in 2015 and resided there until the time of her death. During the last few years, she evolved into being an avid Bingo player and continued her love for crossword puzzles, writing/drawing, and regularly visiting with family and friends. Mary also enjoyed going to family gatherings for birthdays or holidays, and making her annual trip to the State Fair of Texas that she planned a year in advance.
Mary is survived by cousins, Joneel Harris, Robert W. Harris and his wife Deborah, all of Denton; William C. Burke, wife Amanda, Phillip B. Burke, wife Kelly, both of Georgia, and Charles E. (Buddy) Burke, III, wife Wanda, of Tennessee, Janis Speck of Florida and Shannon Scouten, husband Thomas, of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, she has other cherished family members in the DFW area, many of whom, like her mother Louise, are descendants of A.M. Carter, retired Texas State Senator.
We extend our gratitude and appreciation to staff at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Intensive Care Unit at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, VITAS Hospice, and all others who loved and cared for Mary with passion and concern for her quality of life. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery (formerly Mulkey-Mason) Funeral Home and on-line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com. Given the current restriction of gatherings, there will be a virtual Memorial for Mary on April 25, 2020 (see below) followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201 or a .
Marys Memorial link will post below about noon on April 25, 2020. Highlight the link, right click or copy/paste to open in You Tube. Smart phones should redirect to You Tube.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020