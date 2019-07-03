Home

Mary Lynn Little


1950 - 2019
Mary Lynn Little Obituary
Mary Lynn Little

Mary Lynn Little, 68, of Denton, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at home in Denton.

Mrs. Little was born on October 23, 1950 in Denton to Troy and Robbie (Smith) Davis. She earned her degree in accounting from Tarrant County Junior College. She was married to Roger Dale Little on March 29, 1998 in Denton. She and Roger were members of Covenant Church in Caddo Mills.

She was a loving, caring & devoted Christian. She loved her God her husband and all other family & friends. She loved going to garage sales with her husband every Saturday in Dallas and always telling great stories of her finds. She was extremely proud of her time spent with Braniff Airlines as a stewardess. Although she had no children, her Scottie dog Genny was the love of her life for 17 years. No more pain. Rest in peace & wait for me.

Mary is survived by her husband, Roger Little of Denton; daughters, Amber Dawn Little of Houston, Diana Miranda and her husband George of Livingston; son, R.A. Little of Houston; sister, Margaret Davis and her husband Tommy Pirkle of Denton; grandchildren, Hayden Little and Haley Little; Roger's aunt, Jodi Santo of Ponder. She was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn Lauderdale.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 3, 2019
