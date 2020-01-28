Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
1400 S. Cooper St.
Arlington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nan Odom


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Nan Odom Obituary
Mary Nan Odom

Mary Nan Odom, 75, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Arlington.

Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1400 S. Cooper St., Arlington. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocates for Special People.

Mary was born on April 28, 1944 in Denton to Eldridge Newell Manry and Mary Evelyn Bell Manry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Newell Manry.

Survivors: Husband of 57 years, Lawrence Odom; sons, Scott Odom and wife, Lisa, and Kevin Odom; daughter, Lisa Phillips and husband, David; sister, Ruby Franks and husband, Doyle; and grandchildren, Garrett Odom, Ashley Odom, Rebecca Wagner, Kevin Wagner and Kayce Phillips.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -