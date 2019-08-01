Home

Denton Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs
120 S Carroll Blvd
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-2214
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Denton Bible Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Denton Bible Church
Mary "Evalyn" Naughton


1930 - 2019
Mary "Evalyn" Naughton Obituary
Mary

Mary "Evalyn" Naughton, of Denton, TX passed peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Evalyn was born in Sperry, OK, November 26,1930 to Roy Yandal and Mary "Molly" Elizabeth McClure.

After high school she took a job with Tulsa Power and Light as a cashier. While there, Evalyn was introduced to the "Love or her life" "Jack" through a blind date. Willard B. "Jack" Naughton was just beginning a career as a Professional Flight Engineer with American Airlines. They married on January 14, 1951.

By 1960, American was opening a new "base' in Dallas,TX. With three young children, they made the move to Texas. In 1963, the desire for a home in the country brought them to Denton. Evalyn put her talents to work with school and civic organizations, sewing costumes, volunteering to lead 4-H groups and participating in local elections. Travel was one of her passions and she planned many trips for her family. She helped create the American Airlines Wives Club and hosted many parties and activities.

Evalyn is survived by her sons, Jack Russell, and wife Sheila Dorris Naughton and Barrett Blake Naughton. Daughters Judith Ann and husband Walter F. Collins and Lori Sue and husband Donald A. Camillo. Grandchildren: Katherine Collins Grote, Benjamin Chase Camillo and Joshua Scott Camillo. She has three Great Grandchildren: Destiny Jillian Lee Collins, Cooper Michael and Carter Nicholas Grote. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard B. "Jack" Naughton as well as grandchildren Kyle Nicholas Collins and Sawyer Elizabeth Camillo.

Family Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 pm in the Chapel of Denton Bible Church, followed by a Service at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. In lieu of Flowers, family suggests Alzheimer"s Association or

Services provided by Denton Funeral Home, 120 S. Carroll Blvd., Denton, TX 76201 (940) 382-2214
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
