Mary Ruth Burns
Seidemann
Mary Ruth Burns Seidemann was born on June 2, 1926 in Pilot Point, TX to James A. & Linnie Bell Stinnett Burns.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence P. Seidemann Jr. after 69 years, 2 months and 1 day of marriage, parents; 11 brothers and sisters; daughter Mary Ruth Heep; son Mark Burns Seidemann; and great-grandson Nathaniel Lawrence Heep.
She is survived by her son Deacon Lawrence Peter Seidemann III (Phyllis Seidemann), son Samuel Edward Seidemann (Rebecca Seidemann) daughter in law, Coleen Anderson, 6 grandchildren, 1 granddaughter-in law, and 2 great grandchildren.
A memorial Service will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation of dry Pinto Beans and Corn Bread Mix to your local food pantry.
Mary grew up in Denton and graduated from Denton High School.
On January 21, 1950 she married Lawrence P. Seidemann Jr. They moved to Oak Cliff where they raised their four children. In 1974 she began her journey as Grandma/Matma to her 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
As founding member St. Elizabeth of Hungary, she served that Community in many varied volunteer positions, Altar Society president, sacristan, Home and School, Cub Scout Leader, just to name a few until 1984.
She and Lawrence moved to the "Farm" in Denton in 1984, where they would retire and spend their remaining years together.
There they joined the Immaculate Conception Community, where she once again served in many volunteer positions. She served on the Her committee making Immaculate Conception a historical site in Denton.
Mary was a determined woman, who would always do anything for her neighbor. A favorite quote of hers from Shirley Temple was, "Don't forget to tell your favorite people that you love them." Mother, Grandma, we love you!
And one more time-- "WHAT RECESSION?"
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019