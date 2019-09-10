Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Mary Ruth Wasson


1923 - 2019
Mary Ruth Wasson Obituary
Mary Ruth Wasson

Mary Ruth Wasson, 96, passed away Friday, September 7, 2019 at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born April 17, 1923 to Thomas and Etta Rosamond in Kosciusko, Mississippi. She married Matthew Wasson from Ethel, Mississippi. They moved to Texas in 1948 and settled in Pasadena. While living in Pasadena, she earned her degree in Education from The University of Houston, and taught third grade. She later earned her Master's degree from Sam Houston State University. In 1971, she and her husband moved to Denton, where she taught at Strickland Junior High until her retirement in 1988.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Matt, and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter Linda Chisholm and husband John, granddaughter Ashlyn Gulley and husband Coleman, grandson Brett Chisholm and wife Becky, great grand-children McKayla Scalf and husband Sam, Hollyn Cecil, Chance Bledsoe, Sadie Chisholm, Josh Gulley and Liz Gulley. Ruth's family was the highlight of her life.

Graveside service will be private.

Contributions may be made to DementiaSociety.org or to the Charity/Mission of your choice.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
