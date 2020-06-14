Reverend Mary Sims
Reverend Mary Sims, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Corinth Rehabilitation Suites on the Parkway, Corinth, TX, at the age of 90. Mary was born to John and Willie Whitfield on May 31, 1930 in Emory, TX. Mary married the love of her life Stanley Sims and raised five beautiful children.
Mary was a minister at the Church of God, in Simms, TX; and in New Boston, TX. She loved spreading the gospel and singing in church. You could always count on Mary, to be there when you needed her. She was the BEST mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for. Mary touched a lot of lifes over the years and she will never be forgotten.
Mary is survived by her children David D. Sims, Rickey L. Simms, Stanley E. Sims and Vickie K. Sims. 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Larry D. Sims.
Services for Reverend Mary Sims will be held for family only at 11:00AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Robert Martin and Bro. Bruce Troy officiating. David Dwayne Sims, II., John Paul Sims, Mark Christopher Sims, Brian Pattrick Sims, David S. Sims and Keith Edward Barks, will be serving as Pallbearers. A come and go visitation will be from 3:00PM to 8:00PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.