Mary Turner (Spencer) Kobler
1930 - 2020
Mary Turner Spencer Kobler

Mary Turner was born in Minden, Louisiana, the only daughter of Jennie Ree and Hugh Frank Spencer. Her older brother, Hugh Frank Jr., was known as Bud. In early life she was called Mary Turner, but when she went away to college she became simply Turner.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Louisiana State University in 1951. There she met Jasper Fred Kobler, aka Jake, whom she married the same year; the marriage later ended in divorce.

In 1961, Turner received her Master of Arts degree in English from the University of Houston and began doctoral studies at the University of Texas. The family, which now included daughters Laura and Linda, moved to Denton, Texas, in 1964. While completing her dissertation, Turner taught at Arlington State College. Upon earning her PhD in 1968, she joined the faculty of Texas Woman's University; she would remain in TWU's Department of English and Foreign Languages until her retirement in 1996.

In 1994, Dr. Kobler was honored with TWU's annual Cornaro Award, which recognizes excellence in teaching, research, and service to the university. Active on university committees and in professional organizations, she was a dedicated teacher who nurtured and inspired both graduate and undergraduate students. She encouraged younger students by judging televised spelling bees and essays written by students in the Denton ISD. She also served on the Denton Public Library Board.

Upon retirement, Turner traveled more extensively. She also continued to participate in local clubs and organizations, always making time for her life-long passion, reading.

Turner is survived by her daughters, Linda and her partner Larry Thomas and Laura and her husband Keith Baird. Equally important in her life was her longtime friend, caregiver, and confidante Marie Toombs. Turner also leaves behind thousands of students who will remember her for her knowledge, her guidance, and her many fine hats.

The family is grateful to Kind Companions for helping Turner stay at home as long as possible; and to the staff, past and present, of Willow Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care, who supported and cared for her in her last two and a half years.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters of Denton or the charity of one's choice.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
