Matthew David Phillips



Matthew David Phillips, resident of Groesbeck for many years, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Limestone Medical Center.



Private graveside services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, Texas. A memorial honoring his life will be celebrated at a later date.



Matthew was born September 16, 1956 in Lima, Peru to Harry Cullum Phillips, Jr and Patricia Marie (Jones) Phillips. While growing up, his family had lived in many different places with his father's career moves, including the Philippines and Mexico City. He was living in Mexico City when he joined the U. S. Navy.



Matthew served in the U. S. Navy during the Viet Nam War. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he participated in and helped with the music program at the VA hospital in Waco, TX. Matthews greatest love was music, and he played the guitar. He lived for many years in Groesbeck with Debbie Vincent in her home care of veterans, and she took great care of Matthew.



Matthew was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Ann Phillips Wood in December 2018 and brother, Mark Adam Phillips in September 2018.



He is survived by his brother, Harry Cullum Phillips, III of Denton; sister, Kathleen Francis Dodson-Schleich and husband Wolfgang Schleich of Ulm-BW, Germany; brother, Michael Jay Phillips of Ingram, TX; nephew, Richard Dodson of Silver Springs, MD and niece, Jacquiline Dodson-Jacoby of Quincy, WA.





