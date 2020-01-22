|
Mattie Ellen (Lynch) Jonsson
Mattie Ellen (Lynch) Jonsson, 76, of Fort Worth (formerly of Sanger), passed away on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Born on November 23, 1943, in Denton, Texas, Mattie was the daughter of Ben and Annie Kay (Grundy) Lynch.
Mattie attended school in Sanger where she made life-long friends. She retired in 2005 as a marketing coordinator for Rediform, Inc. in Coppell and she attended church at Rock Hill Baptist Church.
Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Annie; two siblings, sister Shirley Turner and brother Duncan Lynch; and a grandson Jeremy Detter. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Marina Mattingly and husband Chuck of West Chicago, IL, Melissa Stubblefield and husband Shane of Sanger, Mechell Slighter of Sanger and Melanie Jonsson of West Chicago, IL; six sisters, Bernice Collett of Krum, Roberta Coy of Macon, MO, Mary Liu of Fort Worth, Nellie Baker of Fort Worth, Glenda Rayburn of Arthur City, and Betty Sutfin of Dublin, VA; four brothers, Glenn Lynch of Fort Worth, Melvin Lynch of Colorado, Benny Lynch of Fort Worth and Raymond Lynch of Fort Worth. She is also survived by her beautiful twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Mattie will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Bolivar Baptist Church, 6690 FM 455, Sanger, TX. Interment will be in the Bolivar Cemetery
Memorials may be made in Mattie's memory to the Childrens Cancer Fund at www.childrenscancerfund.com and the Scottish Rite Hospital at www.scottishritehospital.org.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020