Mattie LaVonne Moon



Mattie LaVonne Moon was born in Lewisville, TX to Phe Margaret Dillon and Grover Arnold Salmon on September 12, 1934. She passed from this life April 14th, 2019 at the Atrium Hospital, Denton, TX.



She is survived by daughter, Laura Key, grandson, Kelly Key, granddaughter, Kathrine (Ryan) Montgomery, great grandsons, Jax and Jake Montgomery, former son-in-law, Kimmy Key, and brother, G.A. Salmon.



Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, Phe and Grover Salmon, sisters, Thelma Dogett and Geneva McCurley; brothers, Charles Salmon, C.R. Salmon, Nolan Salmon, Morgan Salmon, and Clinton Salmon; her beloved son, Brian Moon, and former husband, Robert Moon.



As a young woman in the 1950's, Mattie left Denton to move to the big city of Dallas. She went to work for Southwestern Bell in the accounting department and attended El Centro College. She married Robert J. Moon November 9, 1957. During the 1960's, she managed being a wife and mother as she worked for the University of North Texas. In the 1970's, she started her final job with Denton County Voter Registration. During her 32 years there, she made lifelong friends and survived many grueling elections, but her favorite "job" was always being a mother and grandmother. Her family and friends were always her priority, and she managed both with her own brand of feistiness and fun.



The family would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to Dr. Mukesh Saraiya for all the years of love and care that he gave our mother and grandmother.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas at 2:00 P.M. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary